Doja Cat Reacts To Receiving 8 Grammy Nominations

2021 has been the year of Doja Cat.

Between a handful of smash hits that went so viral on TikTok it felt like they controlled their airwaves, and the wildly successful Planet Her, Doja has dominated this year from beginning to end.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

As 2021 comes to a close, the “Kiss Me More” singer has begun to be recognized for the insane year she’s turned in.

In October alone, Doja passed Drake to become the most listened to rapper on Spotify and became the first rapper with three songs in Top 40 Radio’s vaunted Top 10. Just a few days ago, she took home two R&B AMAs and today, with the unveiling of the 64th Annual Grammy Award nominations, it was revealed that Doja Cat was nominated in eight different categories by the Recording Academy.

Receiving nominations for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and her feature on Lil Nas X‘s Montero, Doja was one of the most nominated artists of the year, and took to Twitter to express her disbelief.

‘yo wtf 8?!?!?!??,” she wrote. “8?!?!??!!???! 8 that’s dope man wow.”

Recognized across multiple genres and for her contributions to both her own work, and the work of others, it’s clear the Recording Academy recognizes the body of work Doja Cat turned in during 2021 and rewarded her with a ton of Grammy nominations. Exactly how many Grammys she will win is yet to be seen, but based on how her music has been received throughout the year, it would not be surprising to see Doja leaving the Staples Center with a couple armfuls of hardware.

What do you think of Doja Cat receiving eight Grammy nominations? Let us know down in the comments.