Doja Cat Reveals The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion & More Will Appear On New Album

Posted By on January 6, 2021

The “Say So” artist creatively let fans know The Weeknd, Megan thee Stallion, Young Thug, and more will appear on her forthcoming LP “Planet Her.”

Doja Cat has experienced immense success over the past year and a half. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native has come a long way since her video for the meme-song “Moo” went viral, since then earning all sorts of accolades like a Hot 100 number one single and landing a spot on the Forbes “Top 30 Under 30” list at the end of last year. Doja has been dropping hints that she’s been working on new music for some time now, revealing in September that her follow-up to Hot Pink was almost complete.

After not releasing any solo material in 2020 apart from the loose track “Freak,” it looks like she’s finally getting ready to begin the rollout of her third album reportedly titled Planet Her. On Tuesday, Doja teased fans about the features on her forthcoming album via Twitter. “Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn 😉 Guess why,” said the singer-rapper. 

Her following list includes 8 people: French Montana, A$AP Ferg, Megan thee Stallion, Saweetie, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, and SZA. Fans of the artist quickly concluded that these were the features on her new album. Doja herself 

Earlier in the day, she sent out a tweet that read “#PLANETHER2021,” the running-title of the new project. Doja has previously collaborated with Ariana Grande on the song “motive” on her 2020 album Positions. Doja also appeared on the remix for The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes.”


Alberto E. Rodriguez/dick clark productions/Getty Images

With such a star-studded lineup, the album is set to be a very strong effort from Doja. Are you looking forward to hearing some of these potential collabs? 

[via]

Via HNHH

