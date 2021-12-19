Rap Basement

Doja Cat Says Writer’s Block Stopped Her From Being On Billie Eilish’s “Bellyache”

Posted By on December 18, 2021

Doja Cat says she was supposed to appear on Billie Eilish’s 2017 track, “Bellyache,” but got writer’s block.

Doja Cat says she was supposed to appear on Billie Eilish’s hit track, “Bellyache,” from her 2017 EP, Don’t Smile At Me, but was unable to put together any lyrics. Doja explained why she didn’t make the final cut in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

“I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved it. I just couldn’t think of anything to write,” Doja admitted. “It was one of my writer’s-block moments.”

She added: “I remember seeing that song blow up and thinking, ‘Good for her. That’s awesome.’ I don’t think the song was for me, though. It was quite hard to write to.”

Doja Cat, Billie Eilish
Jeff Schear / Getty Images

Despite never landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Bellyache” was one of Eilish’s most popular songs from her debut EP. She went on to include the track in setlists for her 2019 When We All Fall Asleep Tour and her 2020 Where Do We Go? Tour.

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja discussed her reaction to being dissed by Nas on his song “Ultra Black” from King’s Disease, last year.

“It didn’t hurt me. It was just like, ‘Oh, this sucks. This is no good,'” Doja said.

[Via]
Via HNHH

