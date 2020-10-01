Rap Basement

Featured

Doja Cat Shuts Down French Montana Rumors, Hints At Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Posted By on October 1, 2020

Doja revealed that she and French have been working on music.

Anytime two artists are seen together, especially if they share photos or videos on social media, people automatically assume there must be some romance going on behind the scenes. Such was the case recently for Doja Cat and French Montana after a video surfaced of the two chart-topping artists enjoying some private time on a yacht with friends. There wasn’t anything specific about the clip that showed any hint that the two artists were in a relationship, but it didn’t take long for rumors to run rampant.

Doja Cat took a few seconds to tweet out a response to the gossip. “Me and French got a song coming out. F*ckin relax,” she wrote. Then, a fan asked if it was the collaboration that also included Megan Thee Stallion. Doja “liked” the person’s tweet, but she didn’t confirm whether or not the Houston Hottie would be added to whatever she and French had cooked up in the studio.

This isn’t the only woman to have her name tied to French Montana in recent days. The Montana rapper was also said to have had some raunchy rendevous with Nene Leakes after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was accused of cheating on her husband.

Via HNHH

