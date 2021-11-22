Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1959
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Doja Cat Takes Home 2 R&B AMAs, Twitter Says They Should’ve Gone To Jazmine Sullivan

Posted By on November 22, 2021

Fans want justice for Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales.”

On Sunday, November 21st, the American Music Awards brought some of the biggest names in the industry together under one roof to celebrate their creations and accomplishments over the past year. The evening was hosted by Cardi B, who rocked several amazing looks while performing her duties, and saw so many of our favourites take home trophies.

One moment that’s stirred up tons of controversy online is Megan Thee Stallion winning Favourite Rap/Hip-Hop album of the year over artists like Drake and Pop Smoke. While it’s a major win for Thee Hotties, fans of other nominees have made it clear that they’re not impressed with the decision.

Of course, that wasn’t the only award that people feel was put into the wrong hands – the AMAs are also facing criticism for giving Doja Cat not one, but two R&B awards, despite the fact that many feel she doesn’t necessarily fit into the category. The 26-year-old was nominated alongside the likes of powerhouse vocalists Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Giveon, and Queen Naija for Favourite Soul/R&B album, but still won thanks to her efforts on Planet Her.

Elsewhere, Doja found her name in the Favourite Soul/R&B Female Artist category with H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, and SZA, which she also brought home. As you can see below, the news upset a good number of people, prompting them to log onto Twitter and share their opinions.

“I love Doja Cat, y’all know I do, but she’s not R&B,” one post reads. “Especially when H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, SZA, and Jazmine Sullivan are in the category. AND WHERE TF IS KEHLANI’S NOMINATION?!”

Do you agree with the AMAs decision to put Doja in the R&B category, or does she belong elsewhere? Leave a comment and let us know.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106 525 8
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”
146
0
NY Lawmakers Want To Restrict The Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In Court
132
0
New NFT Collection Features Unseen Photos From Tupac’s Debut Album Release Party
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Normani Feat. Kaytranada Wild Side (KAYTRANADA Remix)
79
0
Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie 22 (Remix)
93
0
Rony Seikaly Feat. Diddy Won't Stop Now
106
0
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Street Life & Solomon Childs Crazy 8's
53
0
Kanye West Dark Fantasy
225
0
Alex Isley & Jack Dine Feat. Robert Glasper Still Wonder
331
0
Chris Miles Feat. Lil Xan Miss Me
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ” Trust Fund ” Video
146
0
BFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UK
119
0
Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”