Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
79
0
Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She’s “Not Scared” Of Virus
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
874
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She’s “Not Scared” Of Virus

Posted By on July 25, 2020

Doja Cat once made fun of those who feared COVID-19 only to contract it months later.

The coronavirus is real, all. It has been. Over the past few months, we’ve witnessed the world drastically change in the wake of the global pandemic that’s claimed rough 641,000 lives. That number would’ve been higher if social distancing measures weren’t put in place, though even then, it appears people have been proven wrong in their belief that COVID-19 isn’t all that serious.

Doja Cat once doubted the severity of coronavirus but in a recent interview with Capital XTRA, she revealed that she tested positive. “It’s been alright. I’ve stayed home. I got COVID,” she said with a laugh. “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates. I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”

She revealed that she’s okay but she revealed that “it was a four-day symptom freak out.”

Back in March, Doja Cat took to Instagram Live where she declared that she “don’t give a fuck about corona.”

“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the beer version of that shit. I’m gonna get corona and then I’mma get a corona because I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch,” she said. “It’s a flu… I’m not scared. Y’all are pussy.”

We’re glad she’s doing better but damn, if that’s not karma working, I don’t know what is. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
79 525 6
0
Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Passes Away: Report
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
79
0
Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She’s “Not Scared” Of Virus
106
0
Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Passes Away: Report
146
0
Kanye West Gets A Visit From Justin Bieber & Damon Dash At His Wyoming Ranch
159
0
Biz Markie Has Been Hospitalized For A Few Weeks: Report
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Don Q Blood, Sweat & Tears
93
0
Chief Keef & Zaytoven Pants Sag
93
0
Princess Nokia Cynthia
93
0
G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa Prada
132
0
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy UN DIA (ONE DAY)
159
0
Rubi Rose He In His Feelings
516
0
Lupe Fiasco Feat. Virgil Abloh LF95
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
199
0
Excitement
225
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She’s “Not Scared” Of Virus
Peter Green, Co-Founder Of Fleetwood Mac, Passes Away: Report