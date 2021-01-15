Rap Basement

Flo Milli's New Song "Roaring 20s" Scores Massive Praise On Twitter
13
0
Denzel Curry & Smino Realize They Are Cousins
106
0
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1085
0
Wiz Khalifa
1046
0
Doja Cat Trolls 6ix9ine On Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Remix With Megan Thee Stallion

Posted By on January 15, 2021

Doja Cat takes a quick shot at Tekashi 6ix9ine on the highly-anticipated remix to Ariana Grande’s new “34+35” remix.

All week, social media has been buzzing about the two mystery features that were added onto Ariana Grande’s highly-anticipated remix to her raunchy single “34+35”. On Thursday, it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat were the two artists expected on the joint, and they’ve lit up Twitter in a frenzy now that the song has been officially released.

Off the bat, fans of the pop star and the two women in rap have been dissecting lyrics as they look for their next Instagram caption, and everyone came correct with their quotable punchlines, almost asserting that this goes off on socials and on the charts. Many are expecting a big jump for this song on the Billboard Hot 100 because of the new remix, and Doja Cat helped kick off the feature fun with a quick little reference that hip-hop fans will appreciate. 

At the beginning of her verse, Doja Cat took a shot at one of modern rap’s biggest villains, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Considering the song is about 69, the sexual position, the line makes sense. “I want that six-nine without Tekashi,” she said, using 6ix9ine’s former moniker Tekashi69 to create a memorable moment. The Brooklyn star has been referenced plenty of times in pop culture events, songs, and more. Clearly, he made a lasting impression on the world.

Aside from getting name-dropped on the new “34+35” remix, 6ix9ine hasn’t really been up to much at all lately, seemingly chilling in the comfort of his own home as more and more people forget about him by the day. Do you think he’ll eventually stage another comeback?

Via HNHH

