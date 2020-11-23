Doja Cat Wins New Artist AMA, People Think Lil Baby Was Robbed Again

Lil Baby was the first artist to go double-platinum on an album in 2020. He’s had a true breakout year, becoming a superstar and one of the most coveted rappers on the planet. Still though, his fans don’t think he’s getting enough recognition from awards shows for his year’s accomplishments.

At the BET Hip-Hop Awards a few weeks ago, Lil Baby’s fans were outraged that he did not take home the award for Album Of The Year. The prize went to Roddy Ricch, who also rightfully deserved the hardware according to fans.

At last night’s American Music Awards, Lil Baby‘s legion of supporters spoke out for the rapper, who performed “Emotionally Scarred” at the show, calling out one of the more disputed results of the night and believing that the Atlanta native was snubbed once again.



Doja Cat took home the prize for New Artist of the Year. Given the fact that she’s also burst to stardom and had a #1 song, you can argue that the spot was deserved. However, some fans are still arguing that Lil Baby should have gotten it.

“You telling me Doja Cat is over LilBaby, Dababy, Roddy & Meg,” wrote one fan, completely perplexed.

As they noted, Doja was in the running against Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and Lewis Capaldi.



The reaction isn’t as roaring as it was when the BET Hip-Hop Awards went off the air but still, people think that Lil Baby would have been a better candidate for the most part. What do you think?