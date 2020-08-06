Rap Basement

Doja Cat’s “Freak” Single Gets Official Release Tonight: Listen Here

Posted By on August 6, 2020

Doja Cat is officially releasing her song “Freak” on all streaming platforms tonight.

Doja Cat has had a rollercoaster ride of a year. At the top of 2020, she was still picking up steam. Then, her track “Say So” went absolutely insane on social media, earning it a remix from Nicki Minaj and a spot at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Shortly after she found chart success, she was exposed for having interacted in alt-right “incel” type chatrooms, which obviously did not sit well with her fans.

As she continues to make her back to where she was prior to the scandal, the viral superstar is planning her next musical move, dropping her SoundCloud single “Freak” on all streaming services tonight.

“Freak” was initially released a year ago but it was never made available on Spotify and Apple Music. As she slowly re-vitalizes herself as one of the most popular representatives of female rap, she’s chosen to drop it as part of a wider release.

“Here’s a special treat,” announced Doja Cat on Instagram. “FREAK will be available on all streaming services tomorrow to hold you guys off while I’m working on new surprise.”

What do you think her other surprise will be? A new album or mixtape? Her supporters would definitely be open to that.

Will you be streaming “Freak” tonight? Have an early listen below.

Via HNHH

