Don Toliver Announces “Life Of A Don” Release Date

Houston-based recording artist Don Toliver has officially announced his sophomore studio album Life Of A Don, which releases next week.

One of the quickest rising artists from the latest crop of music superstars, Don Toliver has captivated audiences with his uniquely styled vocals, which are unmistakable at this point. There aren’t many artists around that sound like Don Toliver, and with Travis Scott‘s mentorship, he has elevated to new levels. Now, the 27-year-old rapper is poised to enter his next chapter, announcing the official release date for Life Of A Don, the album he’s been teasing for months.



Rick Kern/Getty Images

“It’s Time,” said Don on Instagram after hyping up a major announcement on Monday. “I’ve been Waiting For This Moment. MY Life YOUR Life. Life of A DON 10/8.”

He has yet to release much music from the upcoming album, aside from the 2021 single “What You Need,” which may pop up on the tracklist. “Drugs N Hella Melodies” with Kali Uchis, Don’s girlfriend, might also be featured on the album.

Some new music was previewed in the album trailer, which you can watch below.



FilmMagic/Getty Images

Don Toliver is presently supporting the album on the Life Of A Don tour with BIA, which stops in Raleigh, North Carolina tonight.

Are you ready for Don’s new album Life Of A Don? Let us know in the comments.