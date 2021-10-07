Rap Basement

Don Toliver Says Working With Kanye West Was A “Crazy Blessing”

Posted By on October 7, 2021

The “Heaven Or Hell” rapper stopped by Hot 97 to talk about working with Kanye.

Ahead of his upcoming album Life of a Don, which is set to release Friday, October 8, Don Toliver appeared on the Ebro in the Morning show to talk with Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez about his time spent working with Kanye West on Donda. 

Explaining to the Hot 97 morning crew that Ye is one of the only people who is 100% transparent with him, Toliver said he and West were making records well before Donda was even a concrete idea. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“A couple of months before it really started wrapping up, the hype for it really started going crazy, me and ’Ye was already cooking in his little studio,” the Houston rapper said. “We were already making records. I didn’t even really have a full idea of what Donda was back then. I was just making records with him. Then I had just gotten this one call to pull up on him and when I pulled up, it was a situation where I didn’t know what was going on but I knew he had made records prior to this situation.”

Toliver, who appeared alongside West and Kid Cudi on Donda‘s “Moon”, said that despite “Moon” not sounding anything like what he had recorded, that record was a blessing. 

“So, at the end of the day, he just sent me off with some songs. I did a bunch of different records, and one of them ended up becoming ‘Moon,’ so it was a crazy blessing for me at the end of the day,” Toliver said.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Expounding on his relationship with West (West recently gifted Toliver a NASA jacket as thanks for his Donda contributions) and also with JACKBOYS collaborator Travis Scott, Toliver painted a picture of his journey to this current point and how Life of a Don will help shape his future. 

But obviously his experience working with Kanye stands out among the rest of the interview and after multiple reports of West’s potentially-insane work environment, it was interesting to hear a different side of the story from someone extremely close to the situation.

Check out Toliver’s interview with Ebro and let us know what you think of his comments on working with Kanye down below. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

