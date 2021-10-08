Rap Basement

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
Papoose September
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Don Toliver Unleashes “Life Of A Don”: Twitter Reacts

Posted By on October 8, 2021

Fans offer Don Toliver some early praise for his latest album, “Life Of A Don.”

Don Toliver‘s second studio album, Life Of A Don, has been one of the most anticipated records of the year, and although it suffered a couple of delays, the wait is officially over.

Following his fan-favorite guest appearance on Kanye West’s Donda in August, Don Toliver has at last shared Life Of A Don with his fans, and the 16-track album comes stacked with features from Baby Keem, Kali Uchis, SoFaygo, HVN, and multiple guest appearances from Travis Scott.

Since its release at midnight, fans have been enthusiastically diving into the Cactus Jack artist‘s new full-length effort, and judging from the early reactions on Twitter, Don Toliver may have a hit on his hands.

Most of the praise circulating on social media is in regards to the Houston artist’s consistency, with one fan saying that the album doesn’t have any skips and another saying that Don Toliver hasn’t missed, three projects in a row. From Mike Dean shoutouts to references to Life Of A Don‘s stacked tracklist, check out some of the early fan reactions from Twitter below.

Have you already listened to Don Toliver’s new album? If so, how are you feeling about Life Of A Don?

Via HNHH

