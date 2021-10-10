Rap Basement

Don Toliver’s “Life of A Don” Is Projected To Sell 55-65k Copies In First Week

Posted By on October 10, 2021

Sales projections for Don Toliver’s “Life of A Don” are in.

Don Toliver‘s latest album, Life Of A Don, is projected to move 55-65k copies in its first week of availability, according to estimates from Hits Daily Double. Approximately 2-4k of the total sales will reportedly come from pure album sales.

Life of a Don will likely land in the top five on the Billboard 200 chart but have a difficult time unseating Drake‘s latest project, Certified Lover Boy.

Toliver’s newest features appearances from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, and more.

Following the album’s release, a Complex News interview with Pharrell Williams resurfaced online, in which the legendary artist shares immense praise for Toliver.

“I think Don Toliver is like…I think he’s special, he’s something else,” Williams says in the video interview.

He explained that “his tone is super unique, his choice of like, melodies and harmonies is just like, something else. He’s older beyond his physical years too, just his melody choices and the stuff that he chooses to talk about. I heard ‘No Idea’ for the first time and I was just like, ‘Who is this dude?’ Shit just blew my mind, I listened to that for a month.”

