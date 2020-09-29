Rap Basement

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing "Savage Mode 2" Cover
The Lox Living Off Xperience
Big Sean Detroit
Donald Glover May Not Be Finished With Childish Gambino

Posted By on September 29, 2020

Donald Glover says that he doesn’t feel like he’s done with Childish Gambino.

If he were holding himself to his word, we would likely never see another album from Childish Gambino. Following the release of this year’s 3.15.20, many believed that he would be retiring his stage name like he said he would. Nobody really wants that, though.

Thankfully, he appears to be reconsidering after three years of telling the world that Childish Gambino was no longer, speaking with I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel about his possible move back into that character.

“I still don’t feel like I’m done with that [music] project,” said Donald Glover after Coel praised his latest album, which features 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and more. 

He went on to explain that he spoke to a shaman about releasing “a bible” and claimed that he finds spirituality in everything that he produces.

“With writing, I definitely feel, like on the last project and on the project I’m working now, musically too, it’s all spiritual. It’s all spiritual. A feeling of ‘I love us. I love me’. I really do.”


While he doesn’t promise a return to the Childish Gambino project, he isn’t ruling it out like he used to.

Are you hoping he releases another album as Childish Gambino or are you satisfied with his brilliant artistry being reserved for television?

