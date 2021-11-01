Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
199
0
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4103
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1151
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Donald Glover Speaks Out Against “Atlanta” & “Dave” Comparisons

Posted By on November 1, 2021

Twitter reacts after Donald Glover shut down comparisons between “Atlanta” and “Dave” in a pair of since-deleted tweets.

Donald Glover’s a man of few words but it appears that he’s still silently lurking social media, clocking the many comments being made about his career. Though he’s received nothing but praise for his many talentsAtlanta remains one of the most gripping series on television right now. The FX show debuted in 2016 with 10 episodes before a second season was released two years later. Fans have been waiting since 2018 for the release of a third.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 

Thankfully, we might be closer to its release than anyone expected. Glover made an incredibly rare appearance on social media last night where he shared a link leading to a website that debuted a brief teaser trailer for Season 3. Shots of Europe are shown with an eerie score before showing Paper Boy seated at a table.

While fans expressed their excitement about the show’s update, the show’s creator had a few things to get off of his chest. Glover shared two tweets that have since been deleted where he responded to the comparisons of Atlanta and Lil Dicky’s Dave. “And just for the record, I’m watching yall sayin ‘dave’ is on par. Like yall forgot what we did. No disrespect,” he tweeted before calling out those who’ve referred to him as a “sellout.”

Check out the deleted tweets below, as well as a few reactions. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106 525 8
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
199
0
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106
0
Megan Thee Stallion Feels Pressure To Create Hits: “Everything Is So Quick”
119
0
Murda Mook Wasn’t Feeling Drake’s Presence At URL This Weekend
146
0
Wale Says He Hasn’t Heard Of Any Beef Between Rick Ross & Meek Mill
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joell Ortiz In My Feelings
132
0
Skepta & Fumez The Engineer Plugged In
199
0
Hotboii Never Say Never
185
0
Azealia Banks Tarantula/Wings Of A Butterfly
503
0
Nipsey Hussle Rose Clique
132
0
Lupe Fiasco Not A Costume
278
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Chaos
357
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
926
0
DreamDoll “Tryouts” Video
357
0
Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
Megan Thee Stallion Feels Pressure To Create Hits: “Everything Is So Quick”