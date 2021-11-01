Donald Glover Speaks Out Against “Atlanta” & “Dave” Comparisons

Donald Glover’s a man of few words but it appears that he’s still silently lurking social media, clocking the many comments being made about his career. Though he’s received nothing but praise for his many talents, Atlanta remains one of the most gripping series on television right now. The FX show debuted in 2016 with 10 episodes before a second season was released two years later. Fans have been waiting since 2018 for the release of a third.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thankfully, we might be closer to its release than anyone expected. Glover made an incredibly rare appearance on social media last night where he shared a link leading to a website that debuted a brief teaser trailer for Season 3. Shots of Europe are shown with an eerie score before showing Paper Boy seated at a table.

While fans expressed their excitement about the show’s update, the show’s creator had a few things to get off of his chest. Glover shared two tweets that have since been deleted where he responded to the comparisons of Atlanta and Lil Dicky’s Dave. “And just for the record, I’m watching yall sayin ‘dave’ is on par. Like yall forgot what we did. No disrespect,” he tweeted before calling out those who’ve referred to him as a “sellout.”

Check out the deleted tweets below, as well as a few reactions.