Doodie Lo’s Ex-GF Wants Lie Detector Test About Child Molestation Claims

Posted By on November 5, 2021

Rapper FTN Bae accused Doodie Lo of molesting her five-year-old son.

The ex-girlfriend of rapper Doodie Lo is speaking out about the child molestation accusations that she introduced last week, claiming that she is presently waiting to take a lie detector test to prove the validity of her allegations. 

Last week, rapper FTN Bae, the ex-girlfriend of Doodie Lo, accused the rising OTF-affiliated artist of sexually abusing her five-year-old son by allegedly shoving three screws into the boy’s anus. Doodie Lo denied the allegations and said that his ex-girlfriend’s audio recording was edited, but FTN Bae wants all parties to take a lie detector test to show who’s actually telling the truth. 

According to the latest update in this developing story, FTN Bae addressed her followers on Instagram Live and said that she’s waiting to be flown out to take a test.

“It’s all gonna be worth it. It’s all gonna be worth it. It’s all gonna be worth it,” she repeated. “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus, that’s all I’m gonna say because my God is gonna make this work. And at the end of the day, take the test! But other than that, I don’t wanna hear anybody saying, ‘He wants to clear his name, he wants to do his lie detector test, I believe him cause he’s calling and he’s interviewing and she’s not,’ I don’t have to talk to you guys. I don’t have to talk to you guys about shit. Tell him to take the test. ‘Cause they reached out and I’m ready. I’m ready. I been ready goddamn five days ago. Fly us out, come on, let’s do it. Put me on the machine, let’s go, ask me what you want. Ask me what you want, let’s go. Been ready! I’m waiting, we’re waiting so we’re waiting.”

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes out regarding the allegations against OTF Doodie Lo.

Via HNHH

