Double K Of People Under The Stairs Dies At 43

It is with great sadness to report that a West Coast legend has passed away. Double K of People Under The Stairs reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 43. At this point, there haven’t been any reports revealing what the cause of death may have been.

Born Michael Turner, Double K, alongside his partner Thes One, formed the underground duo People Under The Stairs in 1997 before releasing their debut album just one year later. Between 1998 to their disbandment in 2019, they released upwards of nine albums together, along with several compilations, EPs, and mixtapes. Despite being labeled as an underground group, they achieved much commercial success over the years, influencing a generation of rappers that came after them.

Peers, friends, and fans of Double K took to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper. “Not Double K. What a dope persona and artist,” Psalm One tweeted. “One of my first big national tours PUTS was gracious enough to take me out. Double K was a fucking west coast pioneer. This is tough. Prayers up for K, his family, and Thes. REST IN POWER DOUBLE K.”

“Damn…. RIP Double K,” RJ tweeted. “Never knew the PUTS guys personally, but it felt like there was a concurrent thing happening on the west coast to the Jux/Fondle em/RSE thing, and they were in the middle of it. Condolences to Thes One.”

RIP Double K.