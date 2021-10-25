Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Doug E. Fresh Says Biz Markie’s Verse On His New Album Is The Last He Ever Recorded

Posted By on October 24, 2021

Doug E. Fresh says he got Biz Markie’s final verse on his latest album.

Doug E. Fresh says that Biz Markie’s verse featured on his newest album, This One’s For Chuck Brown: Doug E. Fresh Salutes The Godfather of Go-Go, is the last Markie ever recorded. The project is Fresh’s first in 26 years.

The legendary rapper discussed learning of Markie’s passing in a recent interview with HipHopDX.

“I was on an interview with Biz on June 17,” he recalls “And I think around a little after that day is when I heard that Biz had gotten rushed to the hospital. I didn’t know what it was for, but I assumed that it was diabetes-related because I’ve always talked to Biz about his health and watching out and looking out what he’d eat and stuff like that. And then later on, I found out that it was.”

Dooug E. Fresh, Biz Markie
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Markie passed away on July 16th from complications due to diabetes at 57-years-old.

“He had a diabetic stroke, and when he had a diabetic stroke, it caused him … you know, stroke is the number one debilitating disease in the world,” Fresh explained. “And most people sometimes don’t bounce back from a stroke that easy, depending on the magnitude of the stroke. So it was hard for him. He fought. He fought a good fight.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

