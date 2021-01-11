Dr. Dre Continues Brain Aneurysm Recovery In ICU

Last week, the entire rap game received the heart-stopping news that the legendary Dr. Dre — founder of Aftermath Entertainment and producer of countless classics — had been hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. Given that brain aneurysms are potentially fatal, many were rightly concerned for the Good Doctor’s health and safety. Luckily, Dre issued a promising update on his status. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he wrote. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Despite Dre’s positive update, many have been unable to fully exhale — especially considering the potential ramifications a brain aneurysm can have. In Dre’s case, TMZ reports that he remains recovering in the ICU one week removed from the initial diagnosis. At this moment, his doctors are attempting to figure out the cause of the aneurysm, running rests in an effort to gain further clarity. Without proper certainty, there remains a fear that Dre could suffer a second, and doctors believe it imperative to keep him in ICU for preventative reasons.

From the sound of the report, there is a sense of optimism from the medical staff, who have reportedly informed Dre’s family that they don’t foresee the worst-case scenario. For now, he continues to rest and recover, and will likely do so until health professionals can gain more conclusive information about further risks. We’d like to extend further thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes to Dr. Dre, hip-hop’s great instrumentalist. May his road to recovery be a smooth one.