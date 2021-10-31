Dr. Dre, Eminem, & J. Lo Help Induct LL Cool J Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

It’s a big evening for music lovers. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame held its 36th annual induction ceremony tonight, welcome the likes of Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren to its roster. Another name being celebrated this evening is that of LL Cool J, known for hits like “Mama Said Knock You Out” and “Doin’ It.”

The 53-year-old was inducted by his friend Dr. Dre, who referred to LL as someone who has “hit that unique space that crosses generations…Loved by you, your mom, and all your kids. How about that?” he praised the artist.

During his speech, Dre also turned the clock back to when LL Cool J left Def Jam Records and received a cheap watch as a goodbye present. “That parting gift you got, it was just a placeholder for tonight. Something bigger was always in store to celebrate you, my man.”

The New York native rocked a flashy silver fit while accepting his award. “I wasn’t thinking about the people who voted against me. I was thinking about the people that voted for me. It was love,” the Deep Blue Sea actor said on stage. “Hall of Fame, know my name!”

As if the praise from Dr. Dre wasn’t enough, LL Cool J also got to perform with two industry icons this evening – Eminem and Jennifer Lopez. The former traded verses on “Rock the Bells” while the latter provided her vocals for a performance of “All I Have.” The honouree also performed two tracks of his own, “Go Cut Creator Go,” and “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Jay-Z is also going to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this evening, although details surrounding his celebration have remained tightly under wraps. The event is being filmed tonight, and will begin airing on HBO Max on November 20th.

Check back in with HNHH for any updates regarding tonight’s induction ceremony.