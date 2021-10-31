Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jay-Z Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame By Obama & Dave Chappelle
172
0
Lil Durk Flops On His Rolling Loud Set, Angry Fans Throw Bottles At Festival Stage
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4010
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1099
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dr. Dre, Eminem, & J. Lo Help Induct LL Cool J Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Posted By on October 30, 2021

Jay-Z will also be inducted this evening.

It’s a big evening for music lovers. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame held its 36th annual induction ceremony tonight, welcome the likes of Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren to its roster. Another name being celebrated this evening is that of LL Cool J, known for hits like “Mama Said Knock You Out” and “Doin’ It.”

The 53-year-old was inducted by his friend Dr. Dre, who referred to LL as someone who has “hit that unique space that crosses generations…Loved by you, your mom, and all your kids. How about that?” he praised the artist.

During his speech, Dre also turned the clock back to when LL Cool J left Def Jam Records and received a cheap watch as a goodbye present. “That parting gift you got, it was just a placeholder for tonight. Something bigger was always in store to celebrate you, my man.”

The New York native rocked a flashy silver fit while accepting his award. “I wasn’t thinking about the people who voted against me. I was thinking about the people that voted for me. It was love,” the Deep Blue Sea actor said on stage. “Hall of Fame, know my name!”

As if the praise from Dr. Dre wasn’t enough, LL Cool J also got to perform with two industry icons this evening – Eminem and Jennifer Lopez. The former traded verses on “Rock the Bells” while the latter provided her vocals for a performance of “All I Have.” The honouree also performed two tracks of his own, “Go Cut Creator Go,” and “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Jay-Z is also going to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this evening, although details surrounding his celebration have remained tightly under wraps. The event is being filmed tonight, and will begin airing on HBO Max on November 20th.

Check back in with HNHH for any updates regarding tonight’s induction ceremony.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jay-Z Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame By Obama & Dave Chappelle
172 525 13
0
Lil Durk Flops On His Rolling Loud Set, Angry Fans Throw Bottles At Festival Stage
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Jay-Z Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame By Obama & Dave Chappelle
172
0
Lil Durk Flops On His Rolling Loud Set, Angry Fans Throw Bottles At Festival Stage
238
0
Dr. Dre, Eminem, & J. Lo Help Induct LL Cool J Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
225
0
Wale Brought Out Q-Tip & Rick Ross To Perform During His Rolling Loud Set
410
0
Record Label 300 Entertainment Considering Sale For $400 Million: Report
741
0
More News

Trending Songs

Babyface Ray Catch It
212
0
Dess Dior Who The Fuk
159
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Feat. Babyface Ray & 42 Dugg Offense
212
0
Jucee Froot Feat. MoneyBagg Yo Could Never (Remix)
238
0
Fredo Bang Feat. JayDaYoungan Many Men
318
0
Apollo Brown & Stalley Humble Wins
238
0
Cypress Hill Open Ya Mind
357
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
278
0
My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
212
2
Eli Fross Feat. Lil Zay Osama “Mad Max” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jay-Z Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame By Obama & Dave Chappelle
Lil Durk Flops On His Rolling Loud Set, Angry Fans Throw Bottles At Festival Stage
Dr. Dre, Eminem, & J. Lo Help Induct LL Cool J Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame