Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar & More Unite For Super Bowl Halftime Show

This coming February, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show show is about to be a treat for Aftermath fans.

As of this afternoon, it has been confirmed that the NFL, Roc Nation, and Pepsi have locked in Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige will be as performance headliners, a lineup that will sparks hype for a variety of reasons.

For one, there’s a vast collection of classic records and collaborations between the five legendary performers. And two, it all but guarantees that the majority of the artists involved will have delivered a new album before, during, or after the big show.

At the very least, Dre, Em, Kendrick, Snoop, and Mary are all believed to be delivering new music before the end of the year, with the latter two both confirmed for a November release. In Dre’s case, however, perhaps there are other plans in play. “I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” writes Dre. “This will introduce the next saga of my career…Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

If the Super Bowl performance is the catalyst for a new chapter, could the Doc plan to drop his anticipated new album that same night? His words certainly suggest the possibility. As for Kendrick and Em, both camps have already been teasing an autumn release, though nothing concrete has been confirmed. In any case, the lineup reveal is already starting to garner interest from social media, and it will be exciting to see how the collection of legendary artists approaches the setlist.

Speaking on the lineup, Pepsi Marketing VP had this to say: “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

Check out each artist promoting the big reveal below, and sound off if this band of Aftermath artists and associates will have you tuning into the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 13, 2022.