Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar & More Unite For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Posted By on September 30, 2021

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige are uniting for a Halftime show for the ages.

This coming February, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show show is about to be a treat for Aftermath fans.

As of this afternoon, it has been confirmed that the NFL, Roc Nation, and Pepsi have locked in Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige will be as performance headliners, a lineup that will sparks hype for a variety of reasons.

Eminem

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

For one, there’s a vast collection of classic records and collaborations between the five legendary performers. And two, it all but guarantees that the majority of the artists involved will have delivered a new album before, during, or after the big show.

Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty Images 

At the very least, Dre, Em, Kendrick, Snoop, and Mary are all believed to be delivering new music before the end of the year, with the latter two both confirmed for a November release. In Dre’s case, however, perhaps there are other plans in play. “I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” writes Dre. “This will introduce the next saga of my career…Bigger and Better than Ever!!!” 

Dr. Dre Kendrick Lamar

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

If the Super Bowl performance is the catalyst for a new chapter, could the Doc plan to drop his anticipated new album that same night? His words certainly suggest the possibility. As for Kendrick and Em, both camps have already been teasing an autumn release, though nothing concrete has been confirmed. In any case, the lineup reveal is already starting to garner interest from social media, and it will be exciting to see how the collection of legendary artists approaches the setlist.

Speaking on the lineup, Pepsi Marketing VP had this to say: “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

Check out 

Mary J. Blige

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Check out each artist promoting the big reveal below, and sound off if this band of Aftermath artists and associates will have you tuning into the Super Bowl Halftime Show on  Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
146
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show