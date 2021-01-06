Dr. Dre Gives Update Following Brain Aneurysm News: “I’m Doing Great”

Hip Hop was at a standstill hours ago after news circulated that Dr. Dre had suffered a brain aneurysm. The 55-year-old music legend had recently made headlines over his bitter divorce from wife Nicole Young after 25 years of marriage, but his health superseded those updates as fans worldwide came together to wish the Aftermath icon well. Several of Dre’s friends, collaborators, and fellow celebrities took to social media to share kind thoughts about Dr. Dre including Ice Cube, 50 Cent, Magic Johnson, Russell Wilson, Ebro Darden, T.I., YG, Ciara, Quincy Jones, and Isaiah Thomas.



Angela Weiss / Stringer / Getty Images

After LL Cool J shared a tweet saying that Dre was “recovering nicely,” the megaproducer surfaced on his Instagram with a positive update about his recovery. “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” Dr. Dre penned in a caption to a photo of himself in the studio. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Fans were more than thrilled to hear that Dre will be back in action in the near future. Check out his post along with a few reactions below.