Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Appear In GTA Online’s “Cayo Perico Heist”

Posted By on December 15, 2020

Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, and Scott Storch bring a touch of Aftermath flair to Grand Theft Auto Online’s “Cayo Perico Heist.”

When one thinks of the formidable partnership between Interscope titan Jimmy Iovine and Aftermath legend Dr. Dre, one’s mind does not go to the world of video games. And yet that’s exactly where The Defiant Ones have ended up, thanks to a recent update to Grand Theft Auto V’s expansive online world. With Rockstar Games having officially released The Cayo Perico Heist today, billed as “the largest and most ambitious Grand Theft Auto Online adventure to date,” it didn’t take long for fans to stumble upon a cameo appearance from Dre and Jimmy, both of whom play themselves with several lines of amusing dialog.

Dr. Dre Jimmy Iovine

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the clip, Dre, Iovine, and longtime Rockstar collaborator DJ Pooh appear ready to board a private jet, only for their best-laid plans to crumble. “I hope you brought the music,” says Jimmy, alluding to that sweet, vaulted Dr. Dre catalog. “Tell me you brought the music.” “Look, the music is in my phone, in my car at your house,” replies Dre. From there, someone calls and informs Iovine that Dre’s car was stolen, prompting the moguls to panic. “Shit Dre, what’s in that phone?” asks Jimmy. “Anything about me?” “Private financial shit, naked pictures,” replies Dre. “But most importantly, a lot of my fucking music. Demos. Unreleased shit. This could be a fucking problem.” 

From there, Jimmy and Dre split, presumably to track down whoever made off with Dre’s phone. Naturally, many fans were surprised to see the pair pop up, taking to social media to react to Dre’s first video game appearance since 50 Cent‘s Bulletproof in 2005. And to enhance the Aftermath nostalgia even further, the GTA update also features an appearance from producer Scott Storch, who offers a few words before holding down the turntables for a lavish island party. 

Check out some of the reactions below, and be sure to show some love to Rockstar Games for securing some truly impressive hip-hop cameos for the ever-growing Grand Theft Auto universe. Alas, it’s too bad the mission itself didn’t involve tracking down Dre’s phone and, perhaps through an intuitive mini-game of sorts, backing up the contents for research purposes. 

Via HNHH

