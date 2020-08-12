Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
93
0
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
926
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dr. Dre Marvels At Xzibit’s Pimped Out ’64 Impala

Posted By on August 12, 2020

As Xzibit and Dr. Dre’s studio session cook-up continues, X takes a moment to show off his impeccable ’64 Impala.

When we spoke with Xzibit about contributing to Dr. Dre’s classic album 2001, one of his fondest memories happened to be witnessing the recording of “Lolo (Intro).” “He actually brought a Lowrider to the parking lot of Encore,” marveled X. “Miked it up from front to back, so you could hear the hydraulics. How the car crashed. They hopped the car in the parking lot and recorded it. With chords all the way back to the studio. It was the craziest shit I ever saw!”

Xzibit Dr. Dre

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Clearly, Xzibit‘s love for lowriders didn’t end there. On “Front 2 Back,” his classic single from the 2000 album Restless, the iconic sound made a triumphant return as part of the instrumental. Not to mention Pimp My Ride, a touchy subject for loyal Xzibit fans but an integral part of his career all the same. Of course, Pimp My Ride wasn’t exclusively about lowriders, but it positioned Xzibit as a man about his automobiles. And some things don’t change — anyone who follows X to the Z on Instagram can attest to his epic car collection, and he recently took a moment to show off a treasured ride to the Good Doctor himself, Dr. Dre.

Between studio sessions, X brought Dre outside for an impromptu car show, blasting the Compton banger “All In A Day’s Work,” while popping the hood to reveal the inner workings. Upon witnessing the pristine machinery, Dre’s jaw drops — “I want one of those.” Check out the impeccable car below, and though the days of Pimp My Ride are long gone, it’s clear that Xzibit’s appreciation for the finer things hasn’t dulled in the slightest. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
93 525 7
0
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
93
0
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
132
0
Logic Postpones “No Pressure” Stream Following Friend’s Accident
93
0
City Girls Say Male Rappers Are Threatened By Female Rappers
93
0
Dr. Dre Marvels At Xzibit’s Pimped Out ’64 Impala
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Radamiz GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA
79
0
THEY. All Mine
146
0
Smokepurpp Said A Lotta Things
119
1
Buddy Feat. MATT OX Ain't Sweet
185
0
Migos Feat. Young Thug Cocaina
146
0
FBG Duck Like That
119
0
03 Greedo Feat. Key Glock Drip Keep Going
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo “Move Ya Hips” Video
106
0
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd “Smile” Video
199
0
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
Logic Postpones “No Pressure” Stream Following Friend’s Accident