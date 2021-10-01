Rap Basement

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Connect After Half Time Show Announcement

Posted By on October 1, 2021

After the epic Super Bowl Half Time show lineup announcement, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre linked up like old times.

Yesterday, fans were left shook upon learning that the upcoming Super Bowl Half Time Show would feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige taking the stage together for the first time. 

Naturally, the lineup of legends — many of whom pledge allegiance to the Aftermath cause– was enough to send the fans in a frenzy. Especially given that Dre essentially said the show would coincide with a “new stage of his career.” In other words, his upcoming album that may or may not be the long-awaited Detox. 

Dr Dre Snoop Dogg

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Whatever ends up happening, the Doc seems excited to hold it down. After the initial announcement, Dre opened up about the significance of the performance “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement shared by Rolling Stone. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Dre and Snoop also connected to speak on the show in a video interview, and Snoop shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the two longtime collaborators catching up and having a conversation. The Doggfather shared the image on his Instagram page, commemorating their legendary partnership with some well-earned crowns. 

Check out the picture of Dre and Snoop below, and sound off if you’re excited to catch them, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige when they hit the stage on Sunday, February 13, 2022. 

Via HNHH

