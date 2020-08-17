Rap Basement

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
Seven7Hardaway 7x
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Connect In Epic West Coast Reunion

August 17, 2020

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, Anderson .Paak, The D.O.C, and Fred Wreck connect for an epic boy’s night out.

It goes without saying that Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are one of hip-hop’s cherished duos, having amassed a truly legendary joint discography throughout their decades-plus partnership. Of course, the songs like “Nuthin But A G-Thang,” “Dre Day,” and “Still D.R.E.” are quick to come to mind, but the pair have no shortage of deeper cuts and classic records together; “Buck Em,” “Imagine,” “Chin Check,” and “The Wash” are but a few. In any case, west coast hip-hop wouldn’t be what it is today without Dre and Snoop, a friendship that continues going strong to this day.

Dr. Dre Snoop Dogg

 Christopher Polk/WireImage/Getty Images 

Over the weekend, the longtime collaborators reunited for what looks like an elaborate and epic boys night, replete with west coast hip-hop royalty. From the look of it, Dre, Snoop, Xzibit, Anderson .Paak, Fred Wreck, and the legendary D.O.C. got together for a day outside, with several images of the hangout popping up on Instagram. 

While it might seem like a non-story to some, others will no doubt appreciate the longtime loyalty these artists have shown for one another. Consider that Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. are still holding it down after all these years, a friendship that has spanned the entirety of their careers. Between that and the fact Xzibit and Dre have once again been working together of late, it’s hard not to picture a second coming of the Aftermath era, in which Dre’s gang and affiliates brought their distinct sound to the masses and changed the game. Check out the pictures below, and show some love to these enduring rap legends. 

Via HNHH

