Dr. Dre To Drop New Music In December As Part Of “Aftermath Takeover”

Posted By on October 22, 2021

The legendary producer is set to drop before Aftermath Records Super Bowl LVI show.

Right at the end of September, it was announced that Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige had been tapped for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, stirring Aftermath Records fans into a frenzy.

Just weeks later, Snoop Dogg announced that his new album, Algorithm, is dropping November 12, giving Aftermath fans even more reason to celebrate. And amidst speculation that both Eminem and Lamar are on the verge of dropping their own, long-awaited albums, we have confirmation that we are in the middle of a legitimate Aftermath Takeover. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an Instagram post from DJ Battlecat, the L.A. disc jockey revealed that every Aftermath announcement is part of a master plan.

With the official announcement of Snoop’s album, and a handful of new Kendrick songs leaking onto the internet, both rappers are expected to drop sooner rather than later. Battlecat didn’t reveal whether or not Em would be returning in 2021, but did reveal that Aftermath founder Dr. Dre would be dropping in December. 

What exactly he’ll be releasing is unclear, but according to Grandmaster Flash, Dre’s follow up to 2015’s Compton is “game-changing.” 

If Battlecat’s schedule is legitimate and we end up with new records from Snoop, Kendrick and Dre before the year is said and done, that February 13 Super Bowl Halftime show is going to be insane. With the Aftermath lineup choosing from both new and classic tracks, there’s no way rap fans can be disappointed. Especially knowing Mary J. Blige is going to shut down the SoFi Stadium stage no matter what. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

If rap fans were excited by 2021’s New York resurgance, led by Jadakiss, Ja Rule and the rest of the early-2000s NYC heavyweights, it’s no question that they’ll be just as pumped up about L.A. standing up in a major way throughout the last quarter of the year. 

Do you think Dr. Dre is actually dropping this year? Let us know in the comments. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

