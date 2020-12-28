Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dr. Dre Warns Ex-Wife To Slow Down Pending End Of Spousal Support

Posted By on December 28, 2020

The hip hop giant has been fronting the bill for all of his ex’s living expenses.

Back in June of this year, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young filed for divorce. Citing irreconcilable differences, Nicole filed the case in a Los Angeles Superior Court seeking spousal support from the 55-year old hip hop vet, who has amassed an enormous fortune in his time as an N.W.A. member, a successful solo rapper, a producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. Needless to say, Dre has built himself quite the empire.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to new updates in the case, Nicole is asking for $2 million in spousal support monthly. Dr. Dre is currently paying the bill for all of Nicole’s expenses, which adds up to about $293,306 monthly for his ex. As a source close to the couple confirmed, “Once this case is resolved and Dre discontinues his current practice of paying for all of her expenses, Nicole is going to have to learn to tighten that belt.”

Dre and his lawyers are using the terms of a pre-nuptial agreement the two signed in 1996 went they first got hitched that says all of their property is separate to avoid a huge divorce settlement, although it does she is entitled to spousal support if they were to ever divorce. 

The pair share two children together, 23-year-old Truice and 19-year-old Truly. 

[via]

Via HNHH

