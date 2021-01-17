Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chris Brown Reportedly Lashes Out Over Ben Simmons Comparison
79
0
Drake Sets Another Career Record
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1151
0
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1138
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dr. Dre’s Back In The Studio, Dem Jointz Hints “Detox” Dropping In 2021

Posted By on January 17, 2021

Dr. Dre is back in the studio following his hospital scare and according to Dem Jointz, “Detox” could be in the works for a 2021 release.

The hip-hop community was shocked after finding out about Dr. Dre‘s scary hospitalization. The legendary rap producer suffered a brain aneurysm and was admitted into the ICU as he recovered. Thankfully, medical health professionals assisting Dre took good care of him and even said after a week that there wasn’t a “bad outcome” on the horizon.


Karl Walter/Getty Images

Ice-T has been among those who’ve provided updates on the Doc during his stint in ICU. On Friday, he confirmed that Dr. Dre finally returned home. “Update: Just FaceTimed with Dr. Dre,” Ice-T wrote. “He just made it home. Safe and looking good.” Decades after founding the artform of gangsta rap, and Ice-T continues to prove that there’s no cap in his rap. Producer Focus… took to Instagram where he shared a photo of Dr. Dre and a group of others, including Phonix Beats, Smitty, Dem Jointz, and more, posing together in the studio. 

“My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We Working… I TOOK THE PIC SO I’M HERE,” Focus… captioned the post. A more insightful post came from Dem Jointz who shared the same photo. He didn’t say anything more than, “And We Back!!! #Detox21.” Now, Dre himself hasn’t confirmed that this would be happening, and if we’re being honest, nobody will actually believe Detox is released unless it actually drops. But, it would be great if we can hear what he’s been working on for all these years. 

For a comprehensive breakdown of the history behind the mythical album, check out, “Dr. Dre’s ‘Detox’: A Complete History.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Chris Brown Reportedly Lashes Out Over Ben Simmons Comparison
79 525 6
0
Drake Sets Another Career Record
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Chris Brown Reportedly Lashes Out Over Ben Simmons Comparison
79
0
Drake Sets Another Career Record
119
0
Ariana Grande & dvsn Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
106
0
Fabolous & Trey Songz Houston Event Shut Down Amid COVID-19: Report
159
0
Dr. Dre’s Back In The Studio, Dem Jointz Hints “Detox” Dropping In 2021
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dizzy Wright Feat. Marlon Craft Devil In Disguise
53
0
Chip Feat. Young Adz & Young M.A Lumidee
66
0
Lil Berete War Ready
66
0
Jae Stephens Feat. THEY. What You Need
106
0
Bobby Sessions Feat. Lecrae Made A Way (Remix)
119
0
The Plug & M24 Feat. Fivio Foreign Fashion
106
0
Rico Nasty Pew Pew
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
106
0
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
225
0
Rolled On
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chris Brown Reportedly Lashes Out Over Ben Simmons Comparison
Drake Sets Another Career Record
Ariana Grande & dvsn Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist