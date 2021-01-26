Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
106
0
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
40
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11501
1
Wiz Khalifa
1601
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dr. Dre’s Dad Details Strained Relationship With Son

Posted By on January 25, 2021

Dr. Dre’s father reveals they “have no relationship.”

Dr. Dre’s family business has been all over the blogs since his wife filed for a divorce in 2020. The famed producer’s found a lot of personal information turning into headlines while family members have spoken out about the hip-hop legend. A few months ago, Dr. Dre‘s eldest daughter revealed that she hasn’t seen him in nearly 17 years.


Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In a recent interview with PageSix, Dr. Dre’s father, Theodore Young, revealed that his relationship with his son is just as strained. The article, described as an insightful glimpse into “the world of Dr. Dre,” was published with interviews alongside family members, friends, and people close to him and his estranged wife. Young explained that he and his son haven’t seen each other in years.

“I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can’t even remember when that was,” he said. “We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don’t give a damn about their dad.”

Dre’s parents split shortly after his birth. His mother, Verna, has previously claimed that Young was abusive during their relationship, an allegation Theodore denies. Dre was largely raised by his grandmother and mother. “His grandmother raised him,” Young said. “His mother and grandmother sprinkled a whole lot of salt on me.”

Dre, who was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering an aneurysm, hasn’t responded to his father’s comments. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
106 525 8
0
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
40 525 3
0

Recent Stories

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
106
0
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
40
0
Asian Doll Believes “Street N*ggas” Need To “Stop Dogging” Women Who Can Save Them
119
0
Snoop Dogg Stopped Rapping About Death Following Tupac & Biggie Tragedies
199
0
Erica Banks Open To Megan Thee Stallion Collab, Wants Nicki Minaj On Remix
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

M Huncho Overpriced Freestyle
66
0
TwoTiime Slower
93
0
The Lox Recognize
132
0
Azealia Banks Murda She Wrote
185
0
Dave East Mercedes Talk
159
0
Fredo Back To Basics
106
0
Lil Mosey Holy Water
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
159
0
Higher
106
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
Asian Doll Believes “Street N*ggas” Need To “Stop Dogging” Women Who Can Save Them