Dr. Fauci Says Music Concerts Could Happen As Soon As Fall 2021

Posted By on January 11, 2021

Something about attending concerts in the fall seems too good to be true.

I’ve got great news music lovers, although any news we’ve received throughout the last year has been subject to change within minutes. That means, by the time you are done reading this, new information might be available. Screw you, COVID-19, and screw you good. 

According to Variety, we can expect to scream rap lyrics at the top of our lungs (white folks strategically bleeping out the n-word) as soon as the fall of 2021. In May, Live Nation announced that they were working on bringing live concerts back as long as venues cut 80% of their capacity, to uphold social distancing measures. That clearly didn’t happen unless you are from Missouri, who’s governor approved live concerts when they managed to flatten the curve, or from Atlanta, whose residents seem to be living their best lives despite the novel virus. 

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

America’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci claims that concert venues and theatres may open as early as the fall depending on how the vaccination rollout goes. 75-80% of the population would have to take the vaccine and wear masks at venues in order for the in-person concerts to be feasible. Fauci says, “If everything goes right, this will occur sometime in the fall of 2021 so that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience.”

If not it’s back to watching Verzuz battles on IG and live concert streams on Facebook.

[via]

Via HNHH

