Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
768
1
Big Sean Detroit
688
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dr. Luke Death Hoax Debunked

Posted By on October 5, 2020

Dr. Luke’s manager confirms that the producer is still alive after a fake screenshot from his wife started circulating falsely announcing his death.

Dr. Luke was trending on Twitter this weekend, and it’s not because another artist accused him of sexual assault.

In recent years, the mega-producer, who is responsible for hits like Doja Cat‘s “Say So”, Juice WRLD‘s “Wishing Well”, and Saweetie’s “Tap In”, has been vilified after Kesha made a slew of allegations against him. This weekend, he was back in the news after a fake screenshot, which was made to look like it was written from his wife, announced his death, which has since been confirmed as false.

Dr. Luke’s manager reportedly reached out to a reporter at People to clarify that the producer is still alive and well.

“It is not true. Account was hacked,” said Luke’s manager.

Vulture points out that a Doja Cat stan has taken ownership of the screenshot, claiming that they created it several months ago.

“I FAKED A SCREENSHOT OF DR LUKE’S WIFE SAYING LUKE PASSED AWAY ABOUT 2 MONTHS AGO AND ITS TRENDING WTFNJ BJHFREBUHHIFRIHJ,” wrote the @DojaDior account on Twitter.

Dr. Luke has not confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus. He has also not responded to the death hoax personally.

Thankfully, it looks like he’s alright though. Hopefully, he stays well.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53 525 4
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79
0
Travis Scott Tells DJs That He Has “Something On The Way”
106
0
Lil Wayne’s Verse On Pop Smoke’s “Iced Out Audemars” Remix Previewed
132
0
Lil Baby Expands 4PF Roster With New Signing
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Usher Feat. Kiana Ledé This Day
0
0
Rittz Feat. NAWF6OD Jesus Blanco
79
0
Junglepussy Main Attraction
93
0
Papoose Boxcutter
93
0
Waka Flocka Hard In Da Paint
119
0
Headie One Breathing
106
0
Jay Electronica Rough Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Queen Naija Feat. Lil Durk “Lie To Me” Video
159
0
YG Feat. Lil Wayne, D3szn “Blood Walk” Video
172
0
Real Life
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
Travis Scott Tells DJs That He Has “Something On The Way”