Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ & Nas Have A Single Coming
132
0
Jim Jones Reacts To Mariah Carey’s Fond Dipset Memory
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
847
1
Big Sean Detroit
821
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake & 40 Are Cooking Up For “Certified Lover Boy”

Posted By on October 12, 2020

With “Certified Lover Boy” set to be released in the imminent future, Drake confirms that he and 40 are still putting in work.

Though many have speculated that Drake‘s upcoming album Certified Lover Boy — his first project since 2018’s divisive double-disc effort Scorpion — would be arriving this October, no concrete details surrounding its release has been shared. In fact, a recent image seems to suggest that Drizzy is still putting finishing touches on the anticipated project, having recently reconnected in the studio with his longtime collaborator 40. 

Drake 40

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sharing a cinematic photograph of 40 doing what he does best — which is to say, putting in work behind the boards — Drake opted to keep things poetic as per usual. “I’m scared to hear these things you built,” he writes, a caption that may very well double as a lyric. From the look of it, 40 appears to be working on some post-production, which could very well point to the mixing stages being underway. If that’s indeed the case, perhaps Certified Lover Boy can actually pull off the October release after all — though time is running out.

At this point, it bodes well that Drake and 40 appear to be taking their time with this one, as many have been hoping that Drizzy can step up and deliver a classic record in these dire times. For everything the legendary rapper has accomplished in his impressive career, there has never been a clear cut consensus on how many classics he actually has. It’s entirely possible that Certified Lover Boy will provide a decisive response to anyone still questioning his pedigree — do you think Drake has it in him to deliver big with this one? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ & Nas Have A Single Coming
132 525 10
0
Jim Jones Reacts To Mariah Carey’s Fond Dipset Memory
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ & Nas Have A Single Coming
132
0
Jim Jones Reacts To Mariah Carey’s Fond Dipset Memory
79
0
Gunna Draws Comparison Between Rappers & Crackheads
106
0
Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Cover & Release Date
119
0
Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” Goes Gold
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

J Stone Feat. Dave East All Or Nothing
79
0
Ari Lennox Cognac Eyes
93
0
WSTRN Never Find/Armagidion
66
0
Mos Def Feat. Busta Rhymes Do It Now
93
0
Rod Wave Shooting Star
106
0
Xavier Wulf Feat. RMC Mike Cross Cuttin
212
0
Fatt Sosa Feat. Rick Ross Pimpin
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
132
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
106
0
Jealous
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ & Nas Have A Single Coming
Jim Jones Reacts To Mariah Carey’s Fond Dipset Memory
Gunna Draws Comparison Between Rappers & Crackheads