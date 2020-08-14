Drake Announces New Album “Certified Lover Boy” With “Laugh Now Cry Later”

It was reported earlier this year that, among a bunch of new trademarks, Drake had secured the rights to use “Certified Lover Boy” in his future business endeavors. At the time, it just seemed like a fun thing for Drake to be doing. For much of his career, he had been clowned for keeping his heart on his sleeve in his music. Now, he’s celebrating his status as a lover boy, using the title for his upcoming album.

Teasing the people with a video of him on a jet ski, Drake said that we should all keep our eyes peeled because, at midnight, he was coming through. Indeed, he arrived with a brand new single featuring Lil Durk, called “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Directed by Dave Meyers, “Laugh Now Cry Later” was filmed at the Nike Headquarters, featuring appearances from Marshawn Lynch, Odell Beckham Jr, Kevin Durant, and others.

It is the first track off of his new album Certified Lover Boy, which is due to release in the coming months. Hopefully, we see it arrive on the sooner end of that scale.

Let us know what you’re thinking of it. We’ve included some of the most popular reactions below.