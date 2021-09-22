Drake Blocking Lil Nas X’s #1 Album Debut

Lil Nas X finally came through with his debut studio album MONTERO last week, which has been hailed by pop and hip-hop fans as one of the best projects of the year so far. His first full-length project has been the talk of most music circles for the last few days and many expected the “INDUSTRY BABY” to dethrone Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy at the top of the charts, but it looks as though that won’t be the case.

Next week’s sales projections have been shared by HitsDailyDouble, and it’s looking like Drake will spend a third week at #1 with his album Certified Lover Boy. The project has been at the top of the charts since it was released, and with Lil Nas X’s creative and strong rollout, music fans believed that he was destined for a #1 debut. He’s set to fall short though.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

According to the report, Drake will be at #1 for a third straight week after notching 156,000 equivalent album sales through streaming, moving just over 4,100 units through pure sales. In comparison, Lil Nas X is set to move 125,000 equivalent album units for MONTERO, with 21,000 of those coming through pure sales. The third-place spot, of course, belongs to Kanye West with DONDA, which is on pace to sell 55,000 additional units this week, with 1,500 pure sales.

This comes as a surprise to music fans who were predicting Lil Nas X’s potential sales numbers before the album dropped, speculating that he could reach over 200,000 with his strong pull. Are you shocked at how this turned out? Or do you think Drake was destined for another week at the top?



Via HitsDailyDouble

