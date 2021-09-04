Drake Breaks Spotify’s Single Day Streaming Records With “Certified Lover Boy”

The first 24 hours of Certified Lover Boy have been immense. Fans worldwide stayed up all hours of the morning to make sure they were awake when Drake‘s anticipated album was released, and about an hour after midnight, Certified Lover Boy was being streamed by the millions. Fans and critics have been debating Drizzy’s lyrics as they weigh which feature was the greatest, and as expected, CLB has been breaking records its first day out.

Apple Music has already revealed that the album’s 21 tracks have all taken their positions at the top of the charts, and later returned to add: “Breaking single-day records. [owl emoji],” Apple Music tweeted. “@Drake is now the most streamed artist, and #CertifiedLoverBoy is the most streamed album, in less than 24 hours on Apple Music in 2021.”

Not to be outdone, Spotify jumped in to share news about its numbers as Drake continues to break records. The rapper shared a photo of an enormous billboard screen that says, “Certified Record Breaker. On 9/3/21 CLB became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day. Congrats, Drake.”

The project has certainly become the topic of Hip Hop. Check out Drake’s post below.