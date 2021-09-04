Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Breaks Spotify’s Single Day Streaming Records With “Certified Lover Boy”

Posted By on September 3, 2021

Drizzy shared a photo showing Spotify congratulating him on being the “Certified Record Breaker”—one similar to his Apple Music news.

The first 24 hours of Certified Lover Boy have been immense. Fans worldwide stayed up all hours of the morning to make sure they were awake when Drake‘s anticipated album was released, and about an hour after midnight, Certified Lover Boy was being streamed by the millions. Fans and critics have been debating Drizzy’s lyrics as they weigh which feature was the greatest, and as expected, CLB has been breaking records its first day out.

Apple Music has already revealed that the album’s 21 tracks have all taken their positions at the top of the charts, and later returned to add: “Breaking single-day records. [owl emoji],” Apple Music tweeted. “@Drake is now the most streamed artist, and #CertifiedLoverBoy is the most streamed album, in less than 24 hours on Apple Music in 2021.”

Not to be outdone, Spotify jumped in to share news about its numbers as Drake continues to break records. The rapper shared a photo of an enormous billboard screen that says, “Certified Record Breaker. On 9/3/21 CLB became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day. Congrats, Drake.”

The project has certainly become the topic of Hip Hop. Check out Drake’s post below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119 525 9
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”
251
0
Kanye West “DONDA” Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee Antigua
159
0
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner Cookie Jar
106
0
Sada Baby Perk Franklin
93
0
Popcaan Live Some Life
119
0
M Huncho Breadwinner
146
0
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty Free Shiest Life
371
0
Shy Glizzy Feat. No Savage Mood Switch
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skepta “Eyes On Me” Video
199
0
Victoria Monet “Coastin'” Video
159
0
Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious “Way 2 Sexy” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”