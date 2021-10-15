Drake Calls Adele One Of His “Best Friends” & Praises Her New Single

On October 15th, Adele marked her return to music with her latest single, “Easy On Me.” The last time the English songstress released music was back in 2015, with her album, 25. The song has been incredibly well received so far, and even earned her some love from Drake.

“One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single,” Drake wrote on his story, along with a stunning portrait of the singer. “@adele WOIIIIIIII.”

@champagnepapi/Instagram

Some may be surprised by the unlikely BFFs, but if you remember back to Drizzy’s birthday party in 2019, he included a sweet snapshot with Adele in his photo dump, showing the two friends laughing hysterically while celebrating the big day.

Just days before she dropped “Easy On Me,” Adele confirmed the long-swirling rumours that she’s got an album on the way. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old revealed that her next album will be titled 30 (she always names her projects after the age she was when she began working on them) and is set to release on November 19th.

Like so many other stars, the “Chasing Pavements” singer enjoys staying out of the spotlight while working on her music, but recently she’s emerged on social media again. During an Instagram Live session, Adele played an early sneak preview of her new single, and made waves across Twitter with her comedic response to a fan inquiring about her body count.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones,” she wrote along with her album announcement.

“Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

Are you as excited as Drake about Adele’s new song? What about her upcoming album? Comment your thoughts below.