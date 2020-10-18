Rap Basement

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto

Posted By on October 18, 2020

Looks like Drizzy is stocking up the 6ix with “CLB” merch ahead of the album’s release.

Drake got fans hyped up for the release of Certified Lover Boy which fans are hoping will see a release date before the end of the month. No word on whether that’s the case but it does seem likely that it’ll arrive before 2020 comes to an end. Over the past few months, Drake sent celebrity and influencer friends an early CLB merch package that included hats, jackets, t-shirts, and much more.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Maybe you’ve wondered when these pieces of merch will be released to the public. And similar to the album, there isn’t much information on when we could expect the merch to drop but it looks like it could be sooner rather than later. A fan spotted a truck with Drake’s Certified Lover Boy on a highway in Ontario this weekend heading towards Toronto. Given that is the hometown where the 6ix God lays his head, it’s incredibly possible that Drake and the OVO camp are stocking up the stores with merch ahead of its release, whenever that may be.

The recent truck spotting seems to be a promising sign that we might be receiving this long-awaited album from Drake sometime soon. This Saturday will mark Drake’s 34th birthday so it wouldn’t be shocking if CLB finds its way to DSPs on Friday, ahead of the rapper’s birthday.

Do you think CLB is dropping this Friday? Who do you think we’ll see on the tracklist? Sound off in the comments. 

Via HNHH

