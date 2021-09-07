Rap Basement

Lil Durk Says He Is "Really Sad Inside" And Wants "Another Son" With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet

Posted By on September 6, 2021

It all started with a tweet.

Drake loves to hit fans with those creative bars. On Certified Lover BoyDrake drops all types of one-liners, shout-outs, and obscure references. Some take time for fans to dig through while others are more obvious from the jump. One line is catching the internet’s attention, and Drake showed up in the comment section to co-sign a running theory. 


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier this year, fans of Drake joked online about how Drizzy would find a way to rhyme with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo stunned the nation and led his team to an NBA title, while also taking home the Finals MVP award. The dominant play from Antetokounmpo assured that his name would start popping up in rap songs. Drake name drops Giannis in “7am on Bridle Path,” rapping, “Could at least keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo. I made north of the border like Vito Rizzuto.”

Drake working Antetokounmpo into a line gonna be tricky but he’ll figure out something,” tweeted one fan. ESPN took a screenshot of the tweet and reposted it on Instagram with the caption, “Leave it to Aubrey to find a way.” The amount of support ESPN is showing Drake is kind of odd by the way. Nonetheless, Drizzy pulled up into the comment section to reply, “Only did it cause of this tweet.”

Fans also pointed out the Kanye also has a Giannis line on DondaDo you think Kanye or Drake has the better Antetokounmpo line?

Via HNHH

