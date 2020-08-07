Drake Claps Back At Mavado

Though Drake might lull rappers into a false sense of security with his melodic hits, he’s actually no stranger to engaging in rap beef. Having faced down with the likes of Meek Mill and Pusha T, Drizzy has taken and received a fair amount of shots, particularly in the latter stages of his career. Now, he’s found himself embroiled in a brewing conflict with Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado, whom he appeared to sub on his recent “Headie Freestyle.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following Drake’s bars, which made reference to Mavado’s home area Cassava Piece, the dancehall artist opted to retaliate with “Enemy Line.” “Tell soft and fake likkle sheep, like Mormon, die trying but you will never be a yard man,” warns Mavado. He also took his ire to Instagram, penning a caption questioning Drake’s position in dancehall culture: “Remember this. Dancehall a mi play ground. You are not from Dancehall. You have no Power in Dancehall n everybody know who introduce you to Dancehall so don’t feel like you can come disrespect Gully take that out you brain n don’t dweet again.”

It didn’t take long for Drake to offer a clap-back of his own, though perhaps in an unconventional fashion. Rather than pursuing this one in the booth, Drizzy hopped onto Instagram Live to voice his displeasure, penning a message that many immediately leapt to decipher. “Some bwoy love chat about yaad man and some next fuckery and all now dem can’t catch up to the 876 Gad go hold a one seat and a box juice and hush ya mout OVO UNRULY.” Clearly, the 6ix God has no intention of backing down — in fact, it appears he’s emboldened to press the issue even further. Check out Drizzy’s message below, as captured by Akademiks.