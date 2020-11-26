Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Compares Grammys To A Relative Who “Just Can’t Change Their Ways”
66
0
Charlamagne Tha God Calls Grammys “A Bunch Of Culturally Clueless White People”
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1548
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
913
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Compares Grammys To A Relative Who “Just Can’t Change Their Ways”

Posted By on November 25, 2020

The OVO mogul thinks the culture needs to stop being “shocked every year by the disconnect” the Grammys has with “impactful music.”

The Grammys discussions have only intensified as the hours tick by, and Drake is sharing a few thoughts about how he feels regarding the snubbed artists. Yesterday (November 24), The Recording Academy shared the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, and almost immediately social media lit up with criticisms from not only fans, but musicians. There were notable exclusions that have continued to make headlines, and Drake shared that as a culture, we need to stop leaning on award shows such as these for validation.

Drake, Grammys, 2021 Nominations, Award Shows, The Recording Academy, The Weeknd
John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” penned the rapper. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways.”

“The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way,” Drake continued. “This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.” He then named Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, PartyNextDooor, and Popcaan as just a few artists who deserved more credit.

Some people pointed out that there are award shows like the BET Awards, the BET Hip Hop Awards, and the Soul Train Awards that cater to rap, hip hop, and R&B music, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Drake “builds up” something for the culture in the future. In the meantime, we’ll all continue to impatiently wait for Certified Lover Boy‘s release. 

Drake, The Weeknd, Grammys, Lil Baby, Instagram Story
Instagram
Drake, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, Party Next Door, Popcaan, Grammys, Recording Academy, Nominations, Award Shows, Instagram Story
Instagram
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Grammys “A Bunch Of Culturally Clueless White People”
185 525 14
0
Jennifer Lopez Takes It All Off In Nude Cover Art For “In The Morning”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Drake Compares Grammys To A Relative Who “Just Can’t Change Their Ways”
66
0
Charlamagne Tha God Calls Grammys “A Bunch Of Culturally Clueless White People”
185
0
Jennifer Lopez Takes It All Off In Nude Cover Art For “In The Morning”
159
0
Boosie Badazz Compares Lil Pump’s Trump Support To Being A “House N*gga”
119
0
Cardi B Explains Why She Didn’t Submit “WAP” For Grammys Consideration
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

42 Dugg Free Me
119
0
Chuck Inglish & Ye Ali Driver
132
0
Young Scooter & Zaytoven Feat. 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Dope Boyz & Trap Godz
225
0
Saba So and So
146
0
Saba Feat. tobi lou Areyoudown? Pt. 2
119
0
Tinashe God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
199
0
Baby Grizzley Feat. Tee Grizzley Twin Grizzlies
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
53
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
146
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Compares Grammys To A Relative Who “Just Can’t Change Their Ways”
Charlamagne Tha God Calls Grammys “A Bunch Of Culturally Clueless White People”
Jennifer Lopez Takes It All Off In Nude Cover Art For “In The Morning”