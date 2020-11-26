Drake Compares Grammys To A Relative Who “Just Can’t Change Their Ways”

The Grammys discussions have only intensified as the hours tick by, and Drake is sharing a few thoughts about how he feels regarding the snubbed artists. Yesterday (November 24), The Recording Academy shared the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, and almost immediately social media lit up with criticisms from not only fans, but musicians. There were notable exclusions that have continued to make headlines, and Drake shared that as a culture, we need to stop leaning on award shows such as these for validation.



“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” penned the rapper. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways.”

“The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way,” Drake continued. “This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.” He then named Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, PartyNextDooor, and Popcaan as just a few artists who deserved more credit.

Some people pointed out that there are award shows like the BET Awards, the BET Hip Hop Awards, and the Soul Train Awards that cater to rap, hip hop, and R&B music, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Drake “builds up” something for the culture in the future. In the meantime, we’ll all continue to impatiently wait for Certified Lover Boy‘s release.



