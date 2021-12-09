Drake Covers Kanye West’s “24” During “Free Larry Hoover” Concert Rehearsal

Today is the day. For the last few years, Kanye West and Drake have been at each other’s necks, sneaking diss lyrics into their respective song releases and getting petty on social media with the other. A few weeks ago though, Kanye made it clear that he no longer wanted to fight with Drake, extending an olive branch and offering to come together to perform at a benefit concert for Larry Hoover Sr. in Los Angeles. It took a few days for him to accept but Drake ultimately put his differences aside with Ye, and tonight they will reunite on stage for millions of fans worldwide to watch live.

With construction still underway on the stage set-up at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Drake and Kanye have been rehearsing at an alternate location and a video surfaced on Thursday morning, showing Drake singing Ye’s DONDA track “24” and putting his own spin on the record, seemingly hinting that they might be performing versions of their newer songs together.

The show is set to begin tonight at 11 PM EST and it will be live-streamed for free on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. It will also be screened at select IMAX locations across the country.

Ye reportedly had a $10 million budget to put this show together and it is expected to be one of his most grandiose concerts of all time. If you’re a fan of both artists, you will definitely want to be tuned in tonight.