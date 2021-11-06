Drake Debuts New Song “Give It Up” On OVO Sound Radio

Certified Lover Boy‘s 21-song tracklist has enough vibes to ride out to for the months to come but there’s still a desire for Drake to open up the vault. In the lead-up to the album’s release, songs leaked on the Internet regularly which resulted in the release of 2020’s Dark Lane Demo Tape. However, Drake’s apparently feeling extra generous this weekend and slid through with a little something for his fans on Friday.



John Phillips/Getty Images

On the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio, Drake made a surprise cameo where he brought fans a taste of some of the music he’s been holding on to titled, “Give It Up.” The song has a run-time of 5 minutes with Drizzy offering his sing-rap flow over underwater production.

Sound 42 on SiriusXM has been the home of OVO Sound Radio since leaving Apple Music. Over the past few months, Drake‘s hit the platform to debut new music including collaborations alongside Rema, Playboi Carti, and more. It’s also where he went to leak Kanye West and Andre 3000‘s “Life Of The Party” following the release of Certified Lover Boy.

Following the release of Certified Lover Boy, the OVO Camp has been in full effect in the past few weeks. Majid Jordan recently unveiled their latest studio album, Wildest Dreams while Smiley is preparing for the release of Buy or Bye 2.

Due to copyright issues, we can not post the song here but it should be easy to find on social media.

