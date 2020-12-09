Drake Disputes OBJ’s Leaked “Certified Lover Boy” Release Date: Report

Odell Beckham Jr. is good friends with Drake, so when the football star told the world that the superstar rapper’s album would be releasing on January 1, 2021, we all listened.

“Lover Boy dropping 2021,” said OBJ during a recent interview. “Drizzy, I got you, man. Dropping January 1, 2021. When the ball drop, the album drop.”

His comments have been inspected by all corners and, according to fact-checker DJ Akademiks, who claims to have spoken to Drake himself about the revelation, that date was supposed to be the plan but, due to his current recovery from a leg injury, he’s pushed it back to later that month.

“Drake reached out to me and confirmed that despite what Odell Beckham Jr said … January 1st, 2021 is not the release date of Certified Lover Boy,” wrote Ak on Twitter. “He’ll announce the correct date when the time comes.”

He continued, explaining that his injury is to blame for scrubbing up the original release date plan.

“According to Drake, January 1st 2021 WAS gonna be the date for the release of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ before he got injured… so OBJ probably thought it was still the date.. it’s not tho,” clarified Akademiks.

Thankfully, the album is still slated to drop in January 2021. We’ll all need to remain patient for more news on the exact date though.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We’re in for some good music in the next few weeks regardless though, starting off with the freshly-announced release of Kid Cudi’s long-awaited Man On The Moon 3 this Friday.