Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Fredro Starr Says Suge Knight Wanted Him On Death Row
93
0
Mozzy Lets Young Kid Hop In His Dream Car
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1112
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Disputes OBJ’s Leaked “Certified Lover Boy” Release Date: Report

Posted By on December 9, 2020

Contrary to what Odell Beckham Jr. is saying, Drake is reportedly NOT dropping his new album on January 1, 2021.

Odell Beckham Jr. is good friends with Drake, so when the football star told the world that the superstar rapper’s album would be releasing on January 1, 2021, we all listened.

“Lover Boy dropping 2021,” said OBJ during a recent interview. “Drizzy, I got you, man. Dropping January 1, 2021. When the ball drop, the album drop.”

His comments have been inspected by all corners and, according to fact-checker DJ Akademiks, who claims to have spoken to Drake himself about the revelation, that date was supposed to be the plan but, due to his current recovery from a leg injury, he’s pushed it back to later that month.

Drake reached out to me and confirmed that despite what Odell Beckham Jr said … January 1st, 2021 is not the release date of Certified Lover Boy,” wrote Ak on Twitter. “He’ll announce the correct date when the time comes.”

He continued, explaining that his injury is to blame for scrubbing up the original release date plan.

“According to Drake, January 1st 2021 WAS gonna be the date for the release of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ before he got injured… so OBJ probably thought it was still the date.. it’s not tho,” clarified Akademiks.

Thankfully, the album is still slated to drop in January 2021. We’ll all need to remain patient for more news on the exact date though.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We’re in for some good music in the next few weeks regardless though, starting off with the freshly-announced release of Kid Cudi’s long-awaited Man On The Moon 3 this Friday.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fredro Starr Says Suge Knight Wanted Him On Death Row
93 525 7
0
Mario Judah Gives Playboi Carti An Ultimatum: “You Have 3 Days Left”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Fredro Starr Says Suge Knight Wanted Him On Death Row
93
0
Mozzy Lets Young Kid Hop In His Dream Car
79
0
Mario Judah Gives Playboi Carti An Ultimatum: “You Have 3 Days Left”
132
0
K. Michelle Defends Earlier Tweets About R. Kelly: “No Regrets”
119
0
The Game Marvels At His Wild Journey: “Safe To Say We Made It”
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kenny Mason Feat. Denzel Curry A+
79
0
FXXXXY PM Freestyle
66
0
Jack Harlow Feat. Big Sean Way Out
79
0
Slimelife Shawty Feat. 42 Dugg Clappers (Remix)
93
0
Lo Village Out The Window
106
1
Jay Critch Bronny
318
1
SAFE Orange Freestyle
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

RMR Pulls Out A Zelda Sword, Ultra Instinct Goku, & More For “In My Bag”
66
0
Meek Mill Feat. Vory “Middle Of It” Video
146
0
King Von “Wayne’s Story” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Fredro Starr Says Suge Knight Wanted Him On Death Row
Mozzy Lets Young Kid Hop In His Dream Car
Mario Judah Gives Playboi Carti An Ultimatum: “You Have 3 Days Left”