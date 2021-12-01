Rap Basement

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159
0
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2197
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
Featured

Drake, Doja Cat, & Juice WRLD Dominate Spotify Wrapped 2021’s “Most Streamed” Lists

Posted By on December 1, 2021

Which artists topped your Spotify Wrapped list this year?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! After making it through the whirlwind that was 2021, Spotify has finally begun sharing a compilation of the music and musicians who made the past 11 months at least a bit more bearable.

While many of us are still waiting to see our individual results in the app, the streaming platform has unveiled which songs and albums were most popular amongst users. Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” takes the cake for the U.S.’s most streamed song, followed by her other pop hit, “good 4 u.” Doja Cat and SZA’s TikTok anthem “Kiss Me More” came in third, followed by “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” featuring DaBaby.


As far as most streamed artists go, Drake cemented himself as #1, which isn’t a major surprise. Behind him is Taylor Swift, the late Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny, almost all of whom shared super hot new projects already this year.

This year, Spotify also highlighted the throwback albums (released more than 20 years ago) that hit home with users. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Nirvana’s Nevermind, Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory, Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction, and The Beatles’ self-titled record have all been in heavy rotation.


Check out more of this year’s biggest successes below, or find Spotify’s full round-up here.

Most Streamed Artists Globally 

  1. Bad Bunny 
  2. Taylor Swift 
  3. BTS
  4. Drake 
  5. Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Songs Globally 

  1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X 
  3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI 
  4. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
  5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa 

Most Streamed Albums Globally 

  1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
  2. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
  3. Justice, Justin Bieber
  4. =, Ed Sheeran
  5. Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally 

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. Crime Junkie
  4. TED Talks Daily
  5. The Daily

U.S. Most Streamed Artists 

  1. Drake 
  2. Taylor Swift 
  3. Juice WRLD
  4. Kanye West
  5. Bad Bunny

U.S. Most Streamed Songs 

  1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
  3. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat 
  4. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals 
  5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

U.S. Most Streamed Albums 

  1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
  2. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
  3. Planet Her, Doja Cat
  4. Justice, Justin Bieber
  5. Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts 

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Crime Junkie 
  3. Call Her Daddy 
  4. The Daily 
  5. NPR News Now
[Via]
Via HNHH

