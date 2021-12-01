Drake, Doja Cat, & Juice WRLD Dominate Spotify Wrapped 2021’s “Most Streamed” Lists

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! After making it through the whirlwind that was 2021, Spotify has finally begun sharing a compilation of the music and musicians who made the past 11 months at least a bit more bearable.

While many of us are still waiting to see our individual results in the app, the streaming platform has unveiled which songs and albums were most popular amongst users. Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” takes the cake for the U.S.’s most streamed song, followed by her other pop hit, “good 4 u.” Doja Cat and SZA’s TikTok anthem “Kiss Me More” came in third, followed by “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” featuring DaBaby.





As far as most streamed artists go, Drake cemented himself as #1, which isn’t a major surprise. Behind him is Taylor Swift, the late Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny, almost all of whom shared super hot new projects already this year.

This year, Spotify also highlighted the throwback albums (released more than 20 years ago) that hit home with users. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Nirvana’s Nevermind, Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory, Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction, and The Beatles’ self-titled record have all been in heavy rotation.





Check out more of this year’s biggest successes below, or find Spotify’s full round-up here.

Most Streamed Artists Globally