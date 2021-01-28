Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Weeknd To Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Twice As Longer Than Usual
66
0
Conway The Machine Shares Album Artwork & Release Date
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12084
1
Wiz Khalifa
1773
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Fans Confuse NCAA Basketball Game With New Music Announcement

Posted By on January 28, 2021

I mean, it’s understandable.

Drake has been teasing his next LP Certified Lover Boy since last summer. While the delays are comprehensible, fans are still on edge as they wait for new music from the OVO head honcho. On Tuesday, the Drake University basketball team in Iowa founded way back in 1881 was scheduled to play the University of Missouri in an NCAA matchup. Like most athletic games, the game’s winning margin of victory is often accounted for, with Drake U standing with a 4-point favorite, written as “Drake -4.” Fans of Drizzy, however, mistook the spread as a sign of new music from the rapper.

When the spread of the game appeared on the trending topics list, many fans thought the trend was a new single announcement. One user wrote begrudgingly, “I guess we all thought Drake -4 was a new single, I hate Yall…Got my hopes up for nothing.” Another user added that they thought it could have been a short project from the Toronto rapper, penning, “Saw Drake-4 thought he dropped an EP or something.”

One fan clarified, “not this trending bc of a college basketball betting line.” Check out more reactions from fans as they realize Drake actually didn’t drop anything. 

As you know, Drake delayed the release of CLB after briefly having to stop working on it to recover from a knee injury. It’s safe to say, however, that people are itching for new music from Drizzy. 

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Weeknd To Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Twice As Longer Than Usual
66 525 5
0
Conway The Machine Shares Album Artwork & Release Date
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

The Weeknd To Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Twice As Longer Than Usual
66
0
Conway The Machine Shares Album Artwork & Release Date
93
0
The Weeknd Is Over Grammy Snub: “I Suck At Giving Speeches Anyway”
106
0
Lil Baby Predicts The Future Top 3 Emcees
93
0
The Kid LAROI Shares The Last Gems Juice WRLD Gave Him
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Peter Rosenberg Feat. Flee Lord & Stove God Cooks Marcus Smart
79
0
Rakim R.A.K.I.M
146
0
Meek Mill & Leslie Grace Conga
172
0
Dizzy Wright Sexy Lady
172
0
Big Moochie Grape Anthony Davis
318
0
Enny Ask About Me Freestyle
212
0
Trapboy Freddy Hypocrite
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
93
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Weeknd To Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Twice As Longer Than Usual
Conway The Machine Shares Album Artwork & Release Date
The Weeknd Is Over Grammy Snub: “I Suck At Giving Speeches Anyway”