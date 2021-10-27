Rap Basement

Drake Flexes $2.2M Richard Mille Watch For His “Easy Money Year”

Posted By on October 27, 2021

Drake took to IG to show off a multi-million dollar timepiece.

Drake is the Richard Mille king of hip-hop. 

The Toronto rapper is no stranger to expensive watches — everybody knows that, but where some rappers are still rapping about Rolexes and Pateks Philippes, Drizzy has moved onto Richard Mille. 

Just this year, The Six God gifted “Way 2 Sexy” collaborators Young Thug and Future custom Richard Milles for their respective birthdays, and there has been speculation that the Certified Lover Boy rapper was behind the yellow-banded Richard Mille Lil Durk received for his 29th birthday.

That’s a couple million dollars in watches. But when you’re Drake, what is a couple million dollars, really?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amid the current craze, with Cardi B, Offset, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and MoneyBagg Yo all giving or receiving Richard Milles within the last couple of months, Drake continues to stand out above the rest. 

Following his 35th birthday and insane-looking, Cocaine Cowboy-themed bash in Los Angeles, Drizzy took to his IG story to flex yet another Richard Mille — this time, a $2.2 million model. 

Captioning the photo of the new watch, “Easy Money Year,” a nod to Kevin Durant‘s Instagram handle, easymoneysniper, and his former jersey number, 35, Drake displayed the clear-cased, navy blue-accented Richard Mille for the world to see. 

Whether the watch was a gift he received at his birthday party is unclear, but after seeing the double-sided chain that Thug brought to the table, and the trifecta of OVO owl chains Jas Prince gifted Drake, his father Dennis Graham, and his son Adonis, it would not come as a surprise if someone of great fame and stature gave Drizzy a new Richard Mille. (Looking at you, Future.)

On 2020’s “Life Is Good,” Drake rapped, “Virgil got the Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts,” and although it is yet to be seen if Mr. Abloh will be getting his hands on this watch, it looks like the multi-million dollar bezel on this clear Richard Mille can do front flips on its own. 

What do you think of Drake’s new Richard Mille? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

