Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3243
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1694
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report

Posted By on October 14, 2021

Multi-platinum award-winning producer D. Hill, best known for co-producing “Life Is Good” by Drake and Future, has reportedly died.

Grammy-nominated record producer D. Hill has reportedly passed away, according to producer Mojo Krazy and other sources. He was best known for co-producing “Life Is Good” by Drake and Future. As of right now, the cause of death has not been revealed.

D. Hill had been having an outstanding couple of years as a producer in hip-hop, working with Drake and Future on “Desires” in addition to “Life Is Good.” He also has production credits on songs with Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, NoCap, Yung Mal, and more.

Recently, D. Hill reflected on the near-diamond status of “Life Is Good,” speaking about how the song changed his life. “I was poor as hell, wondering how I was going to eat & pay my $250 roommate fee. Thank you, Jesus,” he wrote on Instagram.

Rappers and other producers have been sharing their condolences on D. Hill’s social media pages, including Lil Yachty, Sonny Digital, Richie Souf, TM88, and more. 

We will continue to keep you updated with more information as it comes out regarding D. Hill’s reported passing. We’re sending our love and positive energy to his family, friends, and loved ones.

This news comes one day following reports that R&B singer Emani 22 passed away in a car accident. Read about that here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172 525 13
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report
1046
0
Don Toliver Reveals That He Wrote “No Photos” For Pop Smoke
265
0
Doja Cat Passes Drake To Become Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Don Q Funk Flex Freestyle #167
132
0
Soulja Boy Squid Game
146
0
Young Chop Get Hit In They Sh*t
212
0
YNW BSlime Feat. NLE Choppa Citi Trends
212
0
NBA OG 3Three Cardio
159
1
Offset Jim Feat. Aitch Chinese K
132
0
Maxo Kream GREENER KNOTS
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
79
0
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On “In My Bag”
132
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Jhene Aiko “One Of Dem Nights” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report