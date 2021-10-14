Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report

Grammy-nominated record producer D. Hill has reportedly passed away, according to producer Mojo Krazy and other sources. He was best known for co-producing “Life Is Good” by Drake and Future. As of right now, the cause of death has not been revealed.

D. Hill had been having an outstanding couple of years as a producer in hip-hop, working with Drake and Future on “Desires” in addition to “Life Is Good.” He also has production credits on songs with Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, NoCap, Yung Mal, and more.

Recently, D. Hill reflected on the near-diamond status of “Life Is Good,” speaking about how the song changed his life. “I was poor as hell, wondering how I was going to eat & pay my $250 roommate fee. Thank you, Jesus,” he wrote on Instagram.

Rappers and other producers have been sharing their condolences on D. Hill’s social media pages, including Lil Yachty, Sonny Digital, Richie Souf, TM88, and more.

We will continue to keep you updated with more information as it comes out regarding D. Hill’s reported passing. We’re sending our love and positive energy to his family, friends, and loved ones.

This news comes one day following reports that R&B singer Emani 22 passed away in a car accident. Read about that here.