Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On "BagFuel"
0
0
DMX's Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
79
0
Gudda Gudda Nina
1866
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
596
2
Drake Gets Harrassed At A Bar By Instagram Comedian TravQue

Posted By on April 7, 2021

Drake wasn’t here for TravQue’s antics.

Running into Drake at a bar is probably one of the top five things that you never expect to experience firsthand, but apparently, Instagram comedian and actor TravQue was more than prepared. The Instagram comedian is infamous for pulling up on artists and trolling them by pretending to be an up-and-coming rapper. However, when it comes time to “spit some bars,” he immediately recites lyrics from whichever artist he has chosen to mess with. He’s done it to rappers like Busta Rhymes, Wacka Flocka, and Dave East, and now, it appears that TravQue has caught one of the biggest artists in the world lacking: Drake.

Like most rappers who are the subject to TravQue’s antics, Drake wasn’t here for it. In the video above, the Instagram comedian can be seen at a bar, standing next to the Certified Lover Boy artist and ordering “2,000 cases of Virginia Black, 40 cases of Bumbu, and three cases of tequila.” The clip quickly takes a turn when TravQue tells the bartender to put it on Drake‘s tab and starts singing his lyrics aloud.

Viewers can see Drake getting uncomfortable and vocally expressing his distaste with TravQue, saying, “Relax bro, the f*ck?”  The Toronto artist then starts pushing the Instagram comedian away from him, and at one point Drake even reaches out and swats at TravQue’s phone.

Seeing as how bothered he was by TravQue’s antics, one can only imagine how Drake felt after realizing that it was a practical joke. Are you a fan of TravQue’s brand of Instagram comedy? 

Via HNHH

