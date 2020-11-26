Rap Basement

Drake Gets Hit With Another Leak As “Come Back To Me” Surfaces Online

Posted By on November 25, 2020

Drizzy croons about lost love on this one.

‘Tis the season for another Drake leak. It’s unclear if Drizzy will drop of Certfied Lover Boy as a holiday gift to his millions of fans, but in the meantime, it seems that we have yet another leak from the OVO mogul. We’ve witnessed as Drake tracks have mysteriously surfaced over the years, but there has been an uptick in 2020. Tracks include “Rollin,” “Don’t Let Me Fall Asleep” with PartyNextDoor, “Stay Down” with Busta Rhymes, a reference track for Dr. Dre‘s Detox, a collaboration with Roddy Ricch, and most recently in June, “Sound 42/Need Me.”

On Wednesday (November 25), another unreleased Drake track titled “Come Back To Me” suddenly appeared on various social media platforms. “It’s okay, say that you made a mistake / You love me, love just don’t fade away / It’s okay, okay to miss me,” Drake croons on the slow-burning, lovelorn track. Fans have joined together on social media to take their wild guesses as to when this one was recorded and for what album, but we’ll leave that for you to decide.

We know you’re disappointed that we won’t be sharing “Come Back To Me” here, but you won’t have any trouble finding the song on Twitter or SoundCloud.

Via HNHH

